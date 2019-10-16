The Bonadio Group is a Great Place to Work-certified company for 2019-20 and eligible for all applicable Best Workplaces lists in the next 12 months. This is the company’s third consecutive year to earn this certification, which is based on employee feedback.

According to the survey, 92% of employees said the firm is a great place to work and 96% said they are proud to say they work at the Bonadio Group. Also, 96% said management is honest and ethical in its business practices, while the same number said they receive the resources and equipment to perform their jobs.

The firm offers a CPA study materials reimbursement program, employee appreciation days and events, and various wellness initiatives.