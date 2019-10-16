The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will meet on Nov. 5 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences will gather at 10 a.m. Additional programs will cover “Latest Assistive Technology for Hearing Loss” at noon and “New at Rochester VA Outpatient Clinic” at 8 p.m.

All programs are free, and feature an inductive loop hearing system and open captions. Call (585) 266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org for information.