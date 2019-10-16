When I originally learned that Steve Uebbing was running for Canandaigua City Council, I was both surprised and ecstatic. Surprised that at this stage of his life he is willing to devote the many hours of his time required and ecstatic, because I cannot think of a better person for the job. He is now up for re-election again as an at-large candidate representing the entire city community.

I served on the Canandaigua City School District BOE when Steve was the superintendent. During the 10 years that we worked together, I was always impressed with his leadership and communication skills, as well as his vision, planning and dedication.

I have known Steve for more than 25 years. He has always been a dedicated husband and father, not to mention civic leader, fund raiser, little league coach, and the story goes on and on. His 35 years of experience as an administrator and civic leader will be a tremendous resource for our city government. I strongly endorse Steve Uebbing in the upcoming city election.

Bob Sheridan

Canandaigua