Limelight Productions will present “Crazy Eights,” a collection of one-act comedies by David Lindsay-Abaire and Christopher Durang, on Oct. 25-Nov. 3 at Black Sheep Theatre in Village Gate Square, 274 N. Goodman St., Rochester.

The production consists of “Crazy Eights,” “Baby Food,” “That Other Person,” “Funeral Parlor” and a monologue by Penny Sterling. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, and 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Call (585) 305-9240 or visit dandgwood.wixsite.com/limelightproductions for information.