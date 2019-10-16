National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Rochester soldiers Keiron Adorno, Tyler Bentivegna, Justin Canale and Christopher Scott.

Adorno was promoted to second lieutenant and is assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion. Bentivegna, who serves with the Headquarters Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion, was promoted to private first class.

Canale was promoted to staff sergeant and serves with the Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion. Scott, who is assigned to the Company B, 3-126th Aviation, was promoted to chief warrant officer 3.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Roberts Wesleyan promotes Churchville resident

Roberts Wesleyan College recently appointed Steven Bovee, of Churchville, as executive director of community engagement, a new strategic leadership position.

Bovee will directly oversee the Community Institutes, which consists of Business Solutions, Justice & Security, English Language, and Intellectual & Spiritual Humility. He will work with institute directors and campus leaders to identify and cultivate community partners to support and expand the programs, as well as assist the entire advancement team to develop funding and grants for the institutes.

The goal is to formalize the overall structure of the four institutes, align their goals with the overall strategic map, create a sustainable financial model and help directors with community outreach.

Bovee earned a doctorate in economics from Oklahoma State University, and a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s in accounting from Oral Roberts University.

Local soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Spcs. Desmond Goolsby, of Rochester, and Zachery Millspaugh, of Hilton, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Goolsby serves with the Headquarters Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion. Millspaugh is assigned to the Company D, 3-126th Aviation.

The New York National Guard is the executive agency responsible to the governor for managing military forces comprised of nearly 20,000 members of the state Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia and Guard.