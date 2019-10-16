The free Business Boost Workshop series designed to facilitate business growth will start with “Women Leaders Thrive” on Nov. 6 in Jobs on Main at City Place, 50 W. Main St., Rochester.

The series will continue with experts highlighting “Hiring and Developing Talent in the Future of Work” (Nov. 13); “Rethinking Customer Service, Transparency and Trust” (Nov. 19); “Women Leaders Thrive, Part II” (Nov. 20); “How New Customer Preferences are Paving the Way for Reduced Operation Costs” (Dec. 3); “Women Leaders Thrive, Part III” (Dec. 4); “The Value of an Employee Value Proposition” (Dec. 11); and “Effective Onboarding that Works” (Dec. 18).

Visit imaginemonroe.org for information.