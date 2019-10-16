Veterans Outreach Center will host its annual Stars & Stripes Celebration from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St.

The event will include the 198th Army Band during cocktail hour, a testimonial video with U.S. Marines and Air Force veteran Adrian Hale, and dinner and dancing with local band Nik Lite.

“Stars & Stripes is our signature event and we look forward to it every year,” said Lauren Stradley, VOC executive director and U.S. Army veteran. “This is the community’s opportunity to come out and really show their support for the brave men and women who raised their hands and vowed to defend our country, our people and our freedoms.

“While there’s a fundraising component to help us continue to serve veterans in our community, this event is so much more than that. It’s about being a hero to our nation’s heroes. It’s about bringing people together in support of those who gave everything they had for us, so we can continue to enjoy everything we have today. This is an event our community does not want to miss.”

Those interested in attending or supporting the Stars & Stripes Celebration can purchase tickets, program ads and sponsorships at vocroc.org/celebrate, or contact Kim Osur at kim.osur@vocroc.org or (585) 295-7824.

VOC is looking for in-kind donations for the silent auction, which already includes a suite at the Red Wings, two roundtrip tickets with Southwest Airlines and six box seats for Rochester Broadway Theatre’s new musical “Come From Away.”