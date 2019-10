Here's your mid-week forecast:

Wednesday forecast:

Hi: 59° | Lo: 50°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: SSW at 17mph

Today: Wind and rain with a few storms possible early. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher gusts likely, then diminishing later.

Tonight: Scattered lake rain showers developing. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.