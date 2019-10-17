Tech Tutor 20-Minute One-on-One Sessions: Get help with internet questions or using a mouse; learn to send a text; sign up for a Gmail account; or learn to download free OverDrive books, magazines and audiobooks to a device. Call to register.

5x7xDesign Art Contest: Oct. 1-Dec. 1. The juried show is open to students in grades 6-12 who live in or attend school in Brighton. Cash prizes are awarded in junior — grades 6-9 — and senior — grades 10-12 —divisions. All accepted works will be displayed through Jan. 31, 2020. Get rules online.

Greater Rochester Teen Read Giveaways: Oct. 1-10. Enter the raffle for a chance to win a copy of “Grand Theft Horse” or “Yummy” by visiting author G. Neri. Open to grades 6-12.

Friends of BML Big Book Sale: Oct. 3-7. Books, CDs and DVDs: $1 each. Build your collection, and support the library! Check separate flyer for details. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

The Rochester Minimalists present Recycling 101: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 7. Learn about Monroe County’s curbside recycling program, dating back to 1992, and new sorting and processing technology. Presented by Luann Meyer, Monroe County’s Solid Waste administrator.

Travelogue — America the Beautiful: Lone Star State: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Visit the sites of the Lone Star State of Texas, hear about Texas history and enjoy Texas music. Presented by librarian Christine Simons.

The Architecture of James H. Johnson: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. During his lengthy career in Rochester, Johnson was acclaimed for his unusual designs, including the Liberty Pole, the Mushroom House and St. John the Evangelist Church in Greece. Architects Christopher Brandt and Katie Eggers Comeau will share details and photographs of Johnson’s most celebrated works, as well as some of his hidden architectural treasures. Presented with the Greece Historical Society.

Family Movie — “The Secret Life of Pets 2”: 2 p.m. on Oct. 9. Rated PG; 86 minutes. Snacks are welcome. Sponsored by Friends of BML

Lego Club — Build with Lego!: 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. We provide the bricks. All ages are welcome.

Read to Lily, a Beagle Mix Therapy Dog: 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Registration required.

Greater Rochester Teen Read presents G. Neri: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Meet the author of “Tru and Nelle,” “Grand Theft Horse” and “Yummy,” among others. Hear how G. Neri does his research, collaborates with comic artists and creates stories and about his travels to Antarctica. Copies of “Yummy” will be raffled. Refreshments will be available.

Costume Swap Drop-Off: through Oct. 11. Drop off clean, gently used children’s Halloween costumes at the Children’s Center.

Library Learning Lab — Fabulous Fox: 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. Discover the neighborhood fox with a member of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and at the multimedia centers filled with hands-on learning activities. Open to grades pre-K-12 and their caregivers. Registration required.

Family Movie — “The Fantastic Mr. Fox”: 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. Rated PG; 97 minutes. Snacks are welcome! Sponsored by Friends of BML

Family Storytime — Foxes: 11 a.m. on Oct. 12. Storytime all about foxes. For all nages with a caregiver. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Neighborhood Fox: 1 p.m. on Oct. 12. Presented by John Bateman, an instructor of Environmental Conservation at Fingers Lakes Community College. There will be a guided Brickyard Trail walk.

Family Movie — “Aladdin”: 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. Rated PG; 128 minutes. Snacks are welcome.

Costume Swap: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Pick up a new-to-you children’s Halloween costume.

Annual Fall Family Festival: 10 a.m. on Oct. 19. Meet Frog and Toad from the Arnold Lobel books, trick or treat in the town hall, make a craft and visit with Seneca Park Zoo animals. Costumes are welcome.

Bilingual Chinese Mandarin — English Storytime: 2 p.m. on Oct. 20. All ages with caregivers.

Drop-In Storytime: 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 and 28. All ages.

Tot Time Storytime: 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 21 and 28.

Wobbly Toddlers Early walkers Storytime: 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, 22 and 29.

Lap Sit Infants to pre-walkers Storytime: 11 a.m. on Oct. 15, 22 and 29.

Pajama Time for All ages: 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. on Oct. 10, 17 and 24.

“BSI: Where the Crawdads Sing”, by Delia Owens: noon to 1 p.m. Reviewed by Deb Rosen, Executive Director, Bivona Child Advocacy Center. Sandwiches are welcome.

Sunday Serenade: 20th Century Vox: 2 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13. An a cappella performance of classic jazz standards. Light refreshments will be available.

BML Book Discussion Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. “The Round House,” a novel by Louise Erdrich. Ask for a copy at the circulation desk.

CURB — Community Uprooting Racism in Brighton — Book Club — “How to be an

Antiracist by Ibram Kendi: Stamped From the Beginning (Part I)”: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Discussion to be led by retired librarian Nancy Kraus.

Genealogy Resources Available: 7 p.m. on Oct. 16. Learn about ancestry.com, Heritage Quest and familysearch.org and get tips for better search results.

“Internet Security, Privacy and Safety”: 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. In this informative seminar, attendees will learn about secure websites; username and password safety; privacy tips; email safety; and scams. Instructor Daniel Jones has over 25 years of personal and professional experience using the computer and Internet. Call to register

Color Brighton Green: Food Production and Waste: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. Evan Zachary from Flower City Pickers and Robert Putney from Impact Earth will discuss strategies for reducing food waste, from individuals to organizations.

Brush Marker Calligraphy: An Easy Beginning: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Learn some calligraphy basics with Kari Swenson of Kari Elizabeth Design. Registration is required and limited.

Hallow-Teen Psych Night: 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Snacks, a movie and palm reading, and make a drip-wax gourd craft. Come in costume for a door prize. Open to grades 6-12.

Toddler Dance Party: 10 a.m. on Oct. 25. Toddlers 18 months-3 years and their caregivers.

B.A.G. (Books Are Great!) Club: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 25. This new quarterly book club will include snacks, games and a discussion about books that attendees will choose as a group. Open to grades 4-12.

Diwali Make and Take Craft — Paper Plate Diya: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Held in the Children’s Center; while supplies last. Sponsored by Friends of BML

“Brighton” Someone’s Day!: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. Make a card for local homebound seniors to brighten their day and let them know someone is thinking of them. Drop it in our mailbox. In the Children’s Center.

“Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy” by Heather Ann Thompson: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. Retired Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson will discuss the issues raised in the book and the perspective of his father, a New York state police lieutenant, who was part of the response to the riot.

Monster Mash: 10 a.m. on Oct. 31. Come in costume to get in the Halloween spirit with stories, songs, crafts and a costume parade around the library. All ages.

(585) 784-5300, http://www.brightonlibrary.org.