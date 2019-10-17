Coming up: An artist reception in Clifton Springs, a Carole King tribute in Henrietta, and a poet's readings in Rochester and South Bristol

Summer and early fall and their festivals may be behind us, and the holiday season still quite a bit ahead of us, but there's plenty going on in the arts and entertainment sphere around these parts over the next week or so.

Here's just a sampling:

'The Dog and the Wolf'

A recently opened solo exhibition of work by Main Street Arts gallery artist Sylvia Taylor will be on display through Nove. 15, with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 19 at the gallery, 20 W. Main St., Clifton Springs.

"The Time Between the Dog and the Wolf" includes relief prints, paintings and drawings exploring "themes of longing, loss, and the ways in which we navigate the unfamiliar and sometimes obscure territory ahead," according to a release from Main Street Arts. Taylor describes the imagery as "both playful and somber with narratives that have an undercurrent of longing, uncertainty and ambiguity." The exhibit title, she noted, "references the time when things are obscured and you can't distinguish what you're seeing," something of a dream state. "People have different beliefs about the spiritual realm but every now and then between dusk and dawn, things are fuzzy and the veil is a little thinner. You sense things that you can’t see and I like that space," she stated.

Wine and snacks will be served at the reception. Admission to the gallery is free; hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. At the close of the exhibit, Taylor will give an artist talk at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. For more information, call (315-462-0210, email contact@mainstreetartscs.org or visit www.MainStreetArtsCS.org.

Feel the earth move

The TLC Trio of WNY is known for its concerts devoted to the works of particular artists — Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, the Beatles, a show devoted to Canadian artists — and has performed numerous times at the annual Fringe Festival in Rochester. Their current show is devoted to the music of Carole King, the Brill Building songwriter (whose credits include "The Loco-Motion," "Up on the Roof" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman") who went on to success as a recording artist in her own right.

The TLC Trio — taken from the first names of Theresa Quinn, Leah Zicari and Cathy Carfagna — will bring "A Carole King Tribute" to the Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta, from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. (Doors open at 4 p.m.) Admission is $25 at the door, $20 in advance — and be warned, their shows tend to sell out quickly. More details, and a link to order tickets, are at lovincup.com.

Choreographers, take note

Attention, area choreographers: There's a professional development opportunity being offered next year by the New York State DanceForce, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts. The "Western New York Choreographers' Initiative," in its third cycle, is designed to help choreographers develop their skills by providing them with appropriate resources that are generally unavailable or unaffordable — including 24 hours of creative studio time, professional dancers, the guidance of a professional mentor chosen by the artist, and a $2,500 stipend.

It's open to choreographers from a 17-county region of Western New York, including Ontario, Monroe, Wayne, Yates and Seneca counties. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 4, and two choreographers will be selected for the award in spring 2020.

WYNCI Coordinator Lois Welk stated, when announcing the program, "This initiative is open to choreographers working in all dance genres. Each project is basically a mini-residency, designed to fit the specific needs of each artist. “Some artists have split the time between their home community and New York City. Others have done their entire project in WNY. The only requirement is that at least half of the activity happens in the WNY community.”

Complete guidelines and the application form can be found at www.danceforce.org. For more information, contact Welk at loisapril9@gmail.com.

Poet reads at W&B, Gell retreat

Poet Terry Blackhawk, who has produced several collections and chapbooks and who founded Detroit's InsideOut Literary Arts Project, a poetry in schools program, is visiting the greater Rochester area this weekend. Blackhawk will be doing a reading and book signing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Writers & Books, 740 University Ave., Rochester. (Admission is $5.)

She'll also be at Gell: A Finger Lakes Creative Retreat (6581 W. Hollow Road, South Bristol) from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 for a reading, book signing and conversation. (Admission is $7.) Details: wab.org.

'The Queen' is back

Internationally recognized vocal artist — and School of the Arts graduate — Regina Zona will premiere her new show "Becoming ... the Queen 2.0, When One Coronation in a Lifetime is Not Enough" at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Ensemble Theatre at School of the Arts, 45 Prince St., Rochester. She is premiering the show in Rochester as a fundraiser for Friends of School of the Arts before it opens in New York this December. The cabaret show "celebrates her sensibilities about being 'Queen' in her career, life, and love," and showcases styles ranging from opera to Broadway to jazz, according to a SOTA release. It's the sequel to her previous one-woman show "Becoming the Queen: One Woman's Self-Help Journey to Authenticity."

Admission is $10. For details, call 585-242-7682 ext. 1551.