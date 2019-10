Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Hangdog Brown & The Uptown Blues Band, 8 p.m.; Friday — Kissin' Whiskey, 5:30 p.m., Blue Envy, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Our Own Worst Enemy, with Courtney Yasmineh, 7:30 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave, Rochester: Friday — John Waite & His Band, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Acrobat (U2 tribute), 9 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Open Jam hosted by Andy Saxby and Matt Beeman, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Gordon Munding, 5-7 p.m., The Chinchillas, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Ross Bracco, 5-7 p.m., The Living Room Session, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Billsboro Winery, 4760 West Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Meyer & McGuire with Perry Cleaveland, 6-8:30 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton: Saturday — Thomas Heberer's X Marks the Spot, 8-10 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Bad Juju, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Free Agent, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Lub Dub Duo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boulder Coffee, 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Thursday — Wes Urbaniak & The Mountain Folk, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Zynaptic Gap, 7 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic hosted by George & Josh, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Peg & The Fiddler, 6-9 p.m.

Bubby's Tavern, 14 Phoenix St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Ashley Harpole, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — That 1 Guy, 8 p.m.; Friday — Screaming Females, Dusk, more, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Inhumatus, Gutted Alive, Sulaco, 8 p.m.; Sunday — The Astounds, Nerds in Denial, Cigs Inside, Ben Baker, 9 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Mike Speranza, 8-10 p.m.; Saturday — Loren Ellen & Friends, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Thursday — Jamey Johnson, 8 p.m.; Friday — Hairball, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Blonde Over Blue, 9 p.m.; Friday — Uptown Groove, 10 p.m.; Saturday — The Taint, 10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Saturday — Johnny Rawls, 7 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Ayers Brothers, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Something Else, 10:15 p.m.

Geneseo Riviera, 4 Center St., Geneseo: Saturday — Mary Fahl (formerly of October Project), 7 p.m.

Golden Link at Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield: Friday — Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Greece: Friday — Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway, Deeper Than the Sun, 8-9:30 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lake Effect, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Mosaic Foundation, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — The Brothers Blue, 4-6 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Old Souls Band, 5:30 p.m., Orange Vinyl Ottoman, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Stand By, 8:30 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Skyway, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Canandaigua: Saturday — Harvest Fest featuring The Endless Mountain Derelicts and Nick Vecchioli, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday — Shackwater, 2-5 p.m.

Little Theatre Café, 240 Eaat Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — Laura Dubin Duo, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Hanna PK Duo, 8 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic with Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — The Swooners and Old School, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday — Some Ska Band, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — The TLC Trio of NYC (Carole King tribute), 5-7:30 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — Grease Creepers Reanimated, with The Surfin' Cadavers, 9 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — B42K, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Zac Brown Tribute Band, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Riding Shotgun, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Claudia Hoyser, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Marco Amadio, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — St. Vith, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Rachel Beverly, 6-8 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pullano, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Kate Cufari, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — The Mixx Unplugged, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Head to the Roots, 6 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Lub Dub, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Ende Brothers, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Vinyl, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Bad Juju, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday — Michael Yacci Trio, 3-5 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Banned from the Tavern, 8-11 p.m.

Roots Café, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Friday — Aaron Lipp and Bobby Henrie, 8:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford-Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Cotton Toe, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Venton Clark Band, 7-10 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — Steve Bartolotta Band, 8:45 p.m.; Sunday — Gospel Brunch with Light Blue, 11 a.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Futurebirds, 8 p.m.; Friday — Blues Masters, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Rockhouse Riot, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Random Accents, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — John Carter, 6-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Chard Dennis, 6-9 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 495 Exchange St., Geneva: Saturday — Zydacorp, 6-9 p.m.

Unity Church of Greater Rochester, 55 Prince St., Rochester: Saturday — David Roth, 7:30-10 p.m.