The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Library, 1290 Titus Ave.

Teen Advisory Board: 4 p.m. on Oct. 10. For ages 12-18 No registration required.

The 75th Anniversary Yea — Remembering D-Day with Christie Simons: 11 a.m. on Oct. 11. Registration requested.

Call (585) 336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for more information.