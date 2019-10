Here's your Thursday forecast:

Hi: 48° | Lo: 45°

Precipitation: 80% | Wind: WNW at 23mph

Today: Windy and cooler with scattered rain. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.