The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is celebrating its 52nd year of serving spaghetti dinners to the community to raise money for local children’s projects. All funds go to the Kiwanis Community Fund.

Each year, the club serves dinner on Election Day. This year’s event will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Canandaigua Academy, 435 East St. Drive-thru takeout orders are available. Dinners cost $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for ages 11 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and through Kiwanis members, and at the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, The Medicine Shoppe, Community Bank and Lyons National Bank.