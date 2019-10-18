The bank partnered with Eco Green Park, a Rochester-based company, to securely collect, shred, and recycle all documents gathered during the shred days.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust announced results from its Community Shred Days. The bank hosted a series of three shred day events at its Irondequoit, Brighton, and Manchester-Shortsville offices.

About 34,880 pounds, or 17.44 tons, of material was processed. The bank partnered with Eco Green Park, a Rochester-based company, to securely collect, shred, and recycle all documents gathered during the shred days. “These events not only provide the community with a secure means to purge and destroy documents, but they also benefit our environment,” according to the bank that provided data on environmental impact from this year’s shred event.

— 297 Trees Saved

— 122,080 Gallons of Water Saved

— 71,504 Kw of Energy Saved

— 1,047 Pounds of Pollutants Kept Out of Atmosphere

— 88 Cubic Yards of Landfill Saved

— $90,154.69 of Financial Value Saved*

*Estimated figures derived from official U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations, and actual prices from wholesale suppliers of paper, electric, water, and landfill companies.

CNB has been hosting Community Shred Days since 2013. Since that time, over 441,152 lbs pounds (220.58 tons) of materials has been processed.