A Lyons man has been arrested after deputies say he grabbed a child and asked her for cigarettes.

The incident happened in Lyons just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Scott Kelley, 54, allegedly grabbed the 10-year-old by her arm while they were in a crosswalk and asked her to buy him cigarettes. Deputies say the girl was scared.

Kelley is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. He is set to be arraigned Friday morning.