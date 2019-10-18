The fight over New York's flavored e-cigarette ban heads back to court Friday.

The rule was supposed to kick in two weeks ago, but an appeals court blocked the emergency ban until a state Supreme Court justice could hear arguments from both sides.

State officials led by Gov. Cuomo have been calling for a ban on flavored e-cigarette products to stop kids from vaping. The state health commissioner calls it a public health emergency.

The vaping industry sued to stop the ban, calling it unlawful and a case of governmental overreach.

If the courts give the ban the green light, businesses could face up to $2,000 in fines for each offense.