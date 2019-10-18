I urge you to cast your vote on Nov. 5 for Karen White to represent the 3rd Ward on the Canandaigua City Council.

Karen White is running for re-election to the Canandaigua City Council. During the past few years of her tenure on the council, she has demonstrated through her political ideas and actions that she is intensely committed to fostering a world that will sustain future human needs. For example, she has spearheaded a composting program for the city. Anything that reduces the waste stream entering the Ontario County Landfill is desperately needed. Because of Karen’s efforts, Canandaigua has earned recognition as a climate-smart community.

Karen and I taught for many years in the Canandaigua Middle School. Teaching seventh and eighth graders demands a sense of humor and tenaciousness. Karen possesses both these traits, which will serve her well in the political arena.

Re-elect Karen White to represent the 3rd Ward.

Jane Baker

Canandaigua