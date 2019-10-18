To the voters in the town of Richmond, I encourage you to return Caroline Sauers as the supervisor for our town. I first met Caroline when she would bring her children to the Bristol Hills Pony Club, and she impressed me with her enthusiasm and drive.

She has been an asset to the town of Richmond during her first term as our supervisor. Although she raised taxes this year, it was necessary to avoid paying the interest on debt incurred by previous boards. Her pursuit of grant money for projects has saved our community thousands of dollars to complete necessary projects. The essay by Linda Murphy explains in detail the process and benefits of receiving grants for projects that need to be undertaken by the town.

Many of you may remember me for the work my wife and I did on the town of Richmond Hydrofracking Focus Committee. As environmentalists, we are encouraged that Caroline is embracing the Climate Smart incentives that will also bring in grant money to make Richmond a leader in combating climate change.

Please vote to return Caroline as our town supervisor on Nov. 5.

Don Coleman

Richmond