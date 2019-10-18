In the upcoming Nov. 5 election for the Canandaigua City Council, Ward 2 has the opportunity to elect Dan Unrath, a well-qualified candidate who will be responsive to the needs and concerns of both Ward 2 and the city as a whole.

Ward 2 faces some major impacts from the two new hotels that will be opening in 2020 — increased traffic, demand for water and sewer services as well as police and fire. The business district that is part of Ward 2 needs continuing support, as do the residents on the adjoining streets. Dan understands these needs, is well informed and will work with the other councilmembers to see that all of Ward 2’s needs are addressed.

Dan has had 30 years of public service as a parole officer for the state of New York. He and his wife, Martha, have lived in Canandaigua for more than 25 years, raising four boys. Since retirement, he has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore and he has given his special blood type semiannually for 10 years.

I’ll be voting for Dan this Nov. 5. Ward 2 voters, please join me in electing Dan Unrath.

Barbara Hamlin

Canandaigua