I want to thank the Daily Messenger for the thorough article summarizing the talk given by Bruce Gilman and Ram Shrivastava at Sonnenberg Gardens on the climate crisis.

Suggestions made for actions people can take to solve the climate crisis included talking about the issue, changing your personal habits (for example, use solar energy) and voting for like-minded candidates. If everyone — and I mean everyone — followed these suggestions, it would make a significant dent in the problem.

An even more effective action that can be taken is to use our voices to demand that our federal government take action to solve this problem. Currently, there is a bill in the House of Representatives — HR763/Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — that would put a price on fossil fuels at the source and distribute the revenue directly to all Americans in the form of a monthly dividend check. The policy is market driven, revenue neutral and creates incentives for renewable energy.

Politicians respond to their voters and so we urge you — as individuals, as owners of businesses, as local municipal officeholders — to speak up (through letters and telephone calls) and let your representatives and your senators know that you demand they take action.

Remember: your voice = your vote.

Ellie Syverud

Canandaigua