As a candidate for Town Board in West Bloomfield, my duties included visiting all the homes in our small town to share my campaign goals and to listen to the concerns of citizens. What I expected to be a straightforward responsibility of office seeking became a beautiful profile of the value of life in our town.

Residents all agreed with my campaign goals of supporting agricultural traditions and the value of the wonderful soils the long-ago glacier left for us. Community members also spoke of the importance of maintaining the environment of our “country lifestyle” with discreet limits to development.

However, the most heart-warming responses came to my question, “What is your favorite thing about living here?” Sincere responses ranged from “best place I have ever lived,” “a great place to raise my family.” “the beauty of the environment reaches me daily” and “I am so fortunate to live here.” Most community members were excited about our new town hall, which will be opening soon. (Bravo to our current Town Board!)

While there are functional governmental duties that the community members wanted to improve, their expression of love for our hometown encourages me in my desire to share my skills in finance, development and management with our town as a new Town Board member.

Ruth Cahn is a Democratic candidate for the West Bloomfield Town Board.