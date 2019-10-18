Frederick Ferris and Mary Clark Thompson were prominent residents of Canandaigua during the Victorian/Edwardian era. Their contributions and gifts to the community are well known. Their 50-acre estate, located on Charlotte Street, features a historic mansion and formal gardens. The Thompsons named the estate Sonnenberg, a German word that translates to “sunny hill.” The Queen Anne-style mansion was built in 1887, and the gardens were developed between 1902 and 1920.

David Hutchings is the executive director and director of horticulture, buildings and grounds at the mansion. He recently spoke to the Victor-Farmington Rotary Club, and discussed the history of the estate and its current operations. Sonnenberg receives more than 3,000 visitors annually.

According to the mission statement, “Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion preserves the living collection of nine historic gardens, plus interprets and promotes the life, times and legacy of Canandaigua’s Thompson family estate.”

The gardens include various examples of Victorian, Italian, colonial and Japanese styles. The 50-acre estate is one of two public gardens in the New York State Parks System and is home to the Finger Lakes Wine Center.

This facility is open to the public during the Sonnenberg garden season. At the mansion, visitors can enjoy tasting tours and private parties. The facilities are available for wedding events or family gatherings.

The site hosts popular events throughout the season, including the annual orchid show, Rose Week, Moonlight Strolls, Teddy Bear Party and Arts at the Gardens. Tours of the gardens and mansion are available from May through September.

Hutchings reviewed the history of the mansion and gardens. He said volunteerism is the key to Sonnennerg’s success, and encouraged Rotarians to get involved and volunteer to work in preserving the mansion and gardens. He provided examples of activities and projects that provide an opportunity for local volunteers to support Sonnenberg.

Hutchings discussed recent expansion plans that involve adding a driveway to allow better public access to the grounds. In 2018, Sonnenberg acquired 3.47 acres of land that includes an administration building, vehicle maintenance building and parking lot. The property became available when the U.S. Army Reserve vacated the location and moved operations to Webster. The parcel was part of the original Sonnenberg estate.

The federal government approved the transfer of the property to Sonnenberg. The acquisition will allow for a new welcome/educational center, archive storage and new visitor parking.