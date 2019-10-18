Here's your weekend:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 50° | Lo: 43°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: WNW at 13mph

Today: Cloudy with a few early showers. Some limited breaks of sun late. Blustery. Wind NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Wind W 5-10 mph

A few clouds

Saturday

Hi: 59° | Lo: 36°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: SSE at 6mph

Partly to mostly sunny and more seasonable. A much nicer day! Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph

More sun than clouds

Sunday

Hi: 65° | Lo: 40°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: SW at 5mph

Partly cloudy and a little milder.