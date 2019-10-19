Voters here and throughout New York will be able to cast their ballots before Election Day, Nov. 5
For the first time, New York voters will get a shot at voting before Election Day. New York earlier this year became one of 39 states letting voters cast their ballot early — a move encouraging people to vote by offering additional days and times to get to the polls.
In Ontario County, Elections Commissioner Michael Northrup said there isn’t anything much different about voting early. Other than signing in on an iPad instead of a paper poll book, the process of voting will be the same — you will fill out your paper ballot and feed it into the electric scanner. As always, poll workers will be there to answer any questions.
The main difference will be where you vote. Instead of heading to your usual polling place, you will vote at one of three locations in Ontario County open for early voting: the Geneva Housing Authority offices in the city of Geneva; the Board of Elections temporary office in Hopewell; or in Victor at Victor Town Hall.
The early voting period runs from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3.
It’s hard to say how many people will take advantage of the new voting option. As of Thursday, Northrup said the Ontario County Board of Elections had received few calls.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed off in August on changes to New York’s election laws designed to make it easier to vote. Along with allowing people to cast ballots before Election Day, another change pre-registers 16- and 17-year-olds when they sign up for a driving permit so they’re automatically able to vote at age 18.
The number of registered voters in Ontario County has grown about 15 percent over the past three years. This time in 2016, prior to the last presidential election, the county had 63,500 registered voters. That number now stands at about 73,000.
Voters will see contested races throughout the county. Voters countywide will cast ballots to fill two seats in a three-way race for state Supreme Court justice for the Seventh Judicial District. The following are those contested races:
State Supreme Court justice, Seventh Judicial District
Three-way race to fill two seats
Meredith Vacca: Democratic, Libertarian
Kevin Nasca: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Mathew Rosenbaum: Republican, Conservative, Libertarian, Independence, SAM (Serve America Movement)
Town of Canandaigua
Four-way race to fill two Town Board seats
Kevin Reynolds: Democratic, Canandaigua Yes
Gary L. Davis: Republican, Independence
Ryan M. Staychock: Democratic, Canandaigua Yes
Jared J. Simpson: Republican, Conservative, Independence
City of Canandaigua
Two-way race for mayor
Ellen M. Polimeni: Democratic, Working Families
Bob Palumbo: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Ward 1
Two-way race for one seat
Nicholas F. Cutri: Democratic, Chosen Spot
Lawrence J. Aikins: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Ward 2
Two-way race for one seat
Daniel A. Unrath: Democratic, Chosen Spot
Nicholas E. Fabbio: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Ward 3
Two-way race for one seat
Karen T. White: Democratic, Working Families
George S. Smith: Republican, Independence
Ward 4
Two-way race for one seat
Erich H. Dittmar: Democratic, Working Families
Erika S. Schuppenhauer: Republican, Independence
Councilmember at large
Eight-way race to fill four seats
Robert F. O’Brien: Democratic, Chosen Spot
Donna M. Besler: Republican, Independence
Renée A. Sutton: Democratic, Chosen Spot
Sean R. Buck: Republican, Independence
James P. Terwilliger: Democratic, Chosen Spot
Matthew S. Martin: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Stephen J. Uebbing: Democratic, Chosen Spot
William P. Scharr: Republican, Independence
East Bloomfield
Three-way race for two Town Board seats
Michelle T. MacMillan: Democratic, Republican
Joseph A. Wilson: Democratic
William Jay Mitchell Jr.: Republican
Farmington
Four-way race for two Town Board seats
Bryan D. Adams: Democratic
Nathan E. Bowerman: Republican, Conservative, Independence
James I. Campbell Jr.: Democratic
Ronald L. Herendeen: Republican, Conservative, Independence
City of Geneva
Two-way race for mayor
Stephen A. Valentino: Democratic
Mark S. Pitifer: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Two-way race for city judge
William J. Hart: Democratic, Republican, Green, Independence
Elisabeth Lisa Toole: Conservative, Working Families
Four-way race for two seats, councilor at large
Tamarie D. Cataldo: Democratic
Frank L. Gaglianese III: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Anthony D. Noone: Democratic
Benjamin T. Vasquez: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Ward 1
Two-way race for one seat
Thomas H. Burrall: Democratic
Antonio Gomez: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Ward 2
Two-way race for one seat
Valerie C. Mallard: Democratic
William J. Pealer: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Ward 3
Two-way race for one seat
Jan E. Regan: Democratic
Donald H. Cass: Republican, Conservative
Ward 4
Two-way race for one seat
Robert K. Camera: Democrat
Evelyn L. Buisch: Republican, Geneva Forward
Ward 5
Two-way race for one seat
Laura A. Salamendra: Democratic
Bryan W. House: Republican, Independence
Ward 6
Two-way race for one seat
Juanita Aikens: Democratic
John L. Pruett: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Phelps
Three-way race for two Town Board seats
John M. Duchesneau: Repubilcan, Choice for Change
Kent A. Ridley: Republican
Anthony S. Gravitte: Local Action
Richmond
Three-way race for town supervisor
Caroline R. Sauers: Democratic, Conservative
Daryl G. Marshall: Republican
Randall T. Walker: Richmond
Three-way race for two Town Board seats
Elizabeth J. Yockel: Democratic, Community Unity
David H. Baker: Republican, Conservative
Stephen A. Barnhoorn: Republican, Conservative
South Bristol
Four-way race for two Town Board seats
Catherine H. Colby: Democratic, South Bristol for Change
Stephen M. Cowley: Republican
Bessie S. Tyrrell: Democratic, South Bristol for Change
Donna D. Goodwin: Republican
Victor
Two-race for town supervisor
Robert J. Klein: Democratic
John Jack Marren Jr.: Republican, Conservative, Independence
West Bloomfield
Three-way race for two Town Board seats
Ruth Cahn: Democratic
Robert A. DeSanctis: Republican
Scott Harman: Republican
Early voting in Ontario County
Early voting period statewide runs from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3. Registered voters in Ontario County can vote at any of these sites: city of Geneva, Geneva Housing Authority Offices, 41 Lewis St., Geneva; Board of Elections temporary office in Hopewell, 3920 County Road 4; and Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor.
Here are the dates and times:
• Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29, noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30, noon to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3, noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.co.ontario.ny.us/107/Board-of-Elections.