Voters here and throughout New York will be able to cast their ballots before Election Day, Nov. 5

For the first time, New York voters will get a shot at voting before Election Day. New York earlier this year became one of 39 states letting voters cast their ballot early — a move encouraging people to vote by offering additional days and times to get to the polls.

In Ontario County, Elections Commissioner Michael Northrup said there isn’t anything much different about voting early. Other than signing in on an iPad instead of a paper poll book, the process of voting will be the same — you will fill out your paper ballot and feed it into the electric scanner. As always, poll workers will be there to answer any questions.

The main difference will be where you vote. Instead of heading to your usual polling place, you will vote at one of three locations in Ontario County open for early voting: the Geneva Housing Authority offices in the city of Geneva; the Board of Elections temporary office in Hopewell; or in Victor at Victor Town Hall.

The early voting period runs from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3.

It’s hard to say how many people will take advantage of the new voting option. As of Thursday, Northrup said the Ontario County Board of Elections had received few calls.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed off in August on changes to New York’s election laws designed to make it easier to vote. Along with allowing people to cast ballots before Election Day, another change pre-registers 16- and 17-year-olds when they sign up for a driving permit so they’re automatically able to vote at age 18.

The number of registered voters in Ontario County has grown about 15 percent over the past three years. This time in 2016, prior to the last presidential election, the county had 63,500 registered voters. That number now stands at about 73,000.

Voters will see contested races throughout the county. Voters countywide will cast ballots to fill two seats in a three-way race for state Supreme Court justice for the Seventh Judicial District. The following are those contested races:

State Supreme Court justice, Seventh Judicial District

Three-way race to fill two seats

Meredith Vacca: Democratic, Libertarian

Kevin Nasca: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Mathew Rosenbaum: Republican, Conservative, Libertarian, Independence, SAM (Serve America Movement)

Town of Canandaigua

Four-way race to fill two Town Board seats

Kevin Reynolds: Democratic, Canandaigua Yes

Gary L. Davis: Republican, Independence

Ryan M. Staychock: Democratic, Canandaigua Yes

Jared J. Simpson: Republican, Conservative, Independence

City of Canandaigua

Two-way race for mayor

Ellen M. Polimeni: Democratic, Working Families

Bob Palumbo: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Ward 1

Two-way race for one seat

Nicholas F. Cutri: Democratic, Chosen Spot

Lawrence J. Aikins: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Ward 2

Two-way race for one seat

Daniel A. Unrath: Democratic, Chosen Spot

Nicholas E. Fabbio: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Ward 3

Two-way race for one seat

Karen T. White: Democratic, Working Families

George S. Smith: Republican, Independence

Ward 4

Two-way race for one seat

Erich H. Dittmar: Democratic, Working Families

Erika S. Schuppenhauer: Republican, Independence

Councilmember at large

Eight-way race to fill four seats

Robert F. O’Brien: Democratic, Chosen Spot

Donna M. Besler: Republican, Independence

Renée A. Sutton: Democratic, Chosen Spot

Sean R. Buck: Republican, Independence

James P. Terwilliger: Democratic, Chosen Spot

Matthew S. Martin: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Stephen J. Uebbing: Democratic, Chosen Spot

William P. Scharr: Republican, Independence

East Bloomfield

Three-way race for two Town Board seats

Michelle T. MacMillan: Democratic, Republican

Joseph A. Wilson: Democratic

William Jay Mitchell Jr.: Republican

Farmington

Four-way race for two Town Board seats

Bryan D. Adams: Democratic

Nathan E. Bowerman: Republican, Conservative, Independence

James I. Campbell Jr.: Democratic

Ronald L. Herendeen: Republican, Conservative, Independence

City of Geneva

Two-way race for mayor

Stephen A. Valentino: Democratic

Mark S. Pitifer: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Two-way race for city judge

William J. Hart: Democratic, Republican, Green, Independence

Elisabeth Lisa Toole: Conservative, Working Families

Four-way race for two seats, councilor at large

Tamarie D. Cataldo: Democratic

Frank L. Gaglianese III: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Anthony D. Noone: Democratic

Benjamin T. Vasquez: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Ward 1

Two-way race for one seat

Thomas H. Burrall: Democratic

Antonio Gomez: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Ward 2

Two-way race for one seat

Valerie C. Mallard: Democratic

William J. Pealer: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Ward 3

Two-way race for one seat

Jan E. Regan: Democratic

Donald H. Cass: Republican, Conservative

Ward 4

Two-way race for one seat

Robert K. Camera: Democrat

Evelyn L. Buisch: Republican, Geneva Forward

Ward 5

Two-way race for one seat

Laura A. Salamendra: Democratic

Bryan W. House: Republican, Independence

Ward 6

Two-way race for one seat

Juanita Aikens: Democratic

John L. Pruett: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Phelps

Three-way race for two Town Board seats

John M. Duchesneau: Repubilcan, Choice for Change

Kent A. Ridley: Republican

Anthony S. Gravitte: Local Action

Richmond

Three-way race for town supervisor

Caroline R. Sauers: Democratic, Conservative

Daryl G. Marshall: Republican

Randall T. Walker: Richmond

Three-way race for two Town Board seats

Elizabeth J. Yockel: Democratic, Community Unity

David H. Baker: Republican, Conservative

Stephen A. Barnhoorn: Republican, Conservative

South Bristol

Four-way race for two Town Board seats

Catherine H. Colby: Democratic, South Bristol for Change

Stephen M. Cowley: Republican

Bessie S. Tyrrell: Democratic, South Bristol for Change

Donna D. Goodwin: Republican

Victor

Two-race for town supervisor

Robert J. Klein: Democratic

John Jack Marren Jr.: Republican, Conservative, Independence

West Bloomfield



Three-way race for two Town Board seats

Ruth Cahn: Democratic

Robert A. DeSanctis: Republican

Scott Harman: Republican





Early voting in Ontario County

Early voting period statewide runs from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3. Registered voters in Ontario County can vote at any of these sites: city of Geneva, Geneva Housing Authority Offices, 41 Lewis St., Geneva; Board of Elections temporary office in Hopewell, 3920 County Road 4; and Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor.

Here are the dates and times:

• Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29, noon to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 30, noon to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 3, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.co.ontario.ny.us/107/Board-of-Elections.