Take a drive and enjoy the near-peak fall foliage this weekend

According to the I Love New York Fall Foliage Report, Canandaigua expects to see near-peak foliage with 70% color change this weekend.

Leaves are mostly average-to-bright shades of yellow, along with some reds. Spotters from Farmington project 65% color change with bright shades of yellow and orange, along with some green and brown.

In Livingston County, reports from Geneseo anticipate near-peak conditions this weekend with 50% color transition. All areas of the county feature shades of orange from amber to tangerine. The yellows are popping and there are some breathtaking red maples, and color change is greater in the higher elevations.

In Rochester and surrounding areas in Monroe County, look for 45% foliage change with yellow, red, and dark red leaves of average brilliance, along with more orange and gold leaves appearing and a considerable amount of remaining green. Bright copper leaves have appeared on some trees and more are expected to follow.

In Wayne County, spotters in Lyons expect foliage will be at midpoint of change with 40% transition and red, yellow, and orange leaves of average brilliance. Seneca County observers project 35% color change with green leaves fading and muted shades of orange and yellow emerging.