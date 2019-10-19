I am writing to recommend Jared Simpson for a position with the town of Canandaigua. I have known Jared many years, but more so in the last 15 years as a colleague and girl’s lacrosse coach.

The qualities that Jared possesses in coaching are the same that would make him a superior candidate. Some attributes that Jared possesses that make him a great coach are honesty, passionate, emphasize positive relationship and dedicated to success of program.

Jared went above and beyond with his players by spending numerous hours before and after practice to mentally and physically provide meaningful experiences for the athletes. He was willing to work with the top or bottom players on the depth chart. He would spend hours watching game film and analyzing, which in the end helped the team to reach state finals two years under his reign. Lastly, he attended many clinics to make sure he was staying current on best practices.

I want to also mention he is the most honest and loyal colleague one could ask for in a working relationship.

With all that is mentioned, I believe Jared will roll all of these fine qualities into helping the town of Canandaigua move forward and be a better place to live.

Jared would be a tremendous asset to the town and I recommend him to you without reservation. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Kim Condon

Canandaigua