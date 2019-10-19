I first met Bob Palumbo when I moved to Canandaigua 40 years ago. When my husband joined the Erina Hose Co., Bob encouraged me to do the same. I did and became the first female firefighter in Canandaigua. I not only fought fires, but also became an officer. Eventually, I became inactive due to the time commitments of parenting and a career. Bob approached us in 2007 asking us to help revive volunteer firefighters in Canandaigua and the Erina Hose Co. We did and joined in the ongoing efforts of volunteer recruitment, and became officers once again.

Community service, especially the fire service, has always been very important to Bob. He vigorously supports the 2018 Center for Public Safety Management, Fire Operational and Analysis Report. This study strongly recommends that “Canandaigua Fire Department take steps to aggressively recruit, train and utilize volunteer firefighters to increase daily fire suppression staffing and establish realistic recruitment, retention and volunteer member utilization goals.” Bob also agrees with the study that, in addition to aggressive volunteer recruitment efforts, career staff should be slowly increased to the recommended 18 firefighters.

Bob has represented us well on City Council for the last two years, including his efforts on the environmental/parks and planning/development committees. As your next mayor, Bob Palumbo will continue to fight for the safety of your home and family. Please vote for Bob on Nov. 5.

Pam Thompson

Canandaigua