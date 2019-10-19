While saluting all individuals who volunteer to run for Canandaigua City Council, I especially commend city councilmembers Bob Palumbo, Renee Sutton and Karen White.

When the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency negotiated the “usual” sizable tax breaks for lakeside developers, these three spoke in opposition to this unwarranted special treatment. They did not simply shrug their shoulders and accept the giveaways as the “new normal.”

A second plaudit goes to councilmembers Sutton and White for opposing City Council’s sponsorship of Community Development Block Grant applications for restaurant and hotel/resort improvements. In recognizing that this money is siphoned away from the anti-poverty mission of the Housing and Urban Development Agency, Sutton and White put principle ahead of dollars.

I encourage all voters to consider these specifics in evaluating candidates for City Council positions.

Joe Nacca

Canandaigua