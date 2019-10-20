The New York State Police are investigating a double fatal motor vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning.

State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on the New York State Thruway in the town of Tyre around 12:20 a.m on Sunday. Two people were killed in the crash and three people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and Upstate Medical Center for treatment.

Two individuals remain in stable condition and the other in critical.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

News partner News10NBC will provide more information when it becomes available.