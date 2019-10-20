In this column we have often discussed the ongoing saga of increasing tariffs, including how it is affecting some consumer prices. In one column I talked about how concerned I was that a proposed tariff on goods from Mexico could affect one of my favorite foods — avocados. Now, in my personal opinion, this whole thing has gone too far. Scheduled to take effect on Oct. 18 is a new set of 25% tariffs, aimed at certain goods imported from the European Union, including Single Malt Scotch and parmesan cheese from Italy. Come on, you’re killing me!

I know a lot of people could not care less about a 25% tariff on what they may rightfully see as an expensive luxury for a few. However, according to forbes.com, there have been no tariffs on single malt scotch for the last 25 years, so this will have a significant impact on the $463 million a year market in the United States.

The underlying reason for this new set of tariffs is a complaint that the United States filed in 2004 with the World Trade Organization. The assertion was that the European Union was subsidizing Airbus, giving it an unfair competitive advantage over Boeing when it came to the sale of new airplanes. This month the administration received a green light for this latest round of import taxes. The World Trade Organization ruled that the United States could impose tariffs as retaliation for the illegal aid that the 28-country EU gave to Airbus.

Looks like it’s time to stock up!

A different subject that we have also discussed in this column is how today we are being tracked, more and more every day, so that companies can market more to us. They want to know where we are, what we like, and more, and they can do that when you use digital payments — cards, phone, computers, and more (we will get to the “more” later). You have heard me talk about how I periodically get a booklet of coupons from BJ’s for things that I frequently buy there. I am being tracked!

Well, this week I had an experience that got my attention. I have a subscription at The Royal Car Washes. For a certain amount per month, you have unlimited washes at any of its locations. With all of the driving that I do, giving Personal Finance and Bird of Prey presentations, I feel that it makes economic sense for me. I was waiting for a few minutes at the beginning of the wash, because the attendant had been called away for something. I happened to look up on the wall, and I saw a picture of my car, my name, and the last date that I was there. Cameras everywhere, and tracking more and more.

As for the “more,” when I talk about how we are using more digital payments today, rather than cash — which is king — I mention how in Sweden, according to nypost.com in July, more than 4000 people have had microchips implanted into their skin to carry out everyday activities and to replace credit cards and cash. You don’t have to swipe your card or have your phone scanned, which takes time; you just have to run your wrist across the scanner to charge something. How could you be more disconnected from your hard-earned money? When I told students about this at Gates Chili Middle School recently, they were horrified. I saw some really weird faces and heard some real gasps. I am not sure, however, whether it was because it is so over the top, or because they couldn’t imagine having something implanted in your wrist. I keep preaching that cash is king, but technology continues to make it harder to do that. It enables merchants to make it easier and easier for consumers to be on “automatic purchasing pilot”, and disconnected from their hard-earned money. In addition, it reduces or eliminates “the pain of paying”, which could cause people to hesitate for a moment before making that purchase of a want, wish or luxury.

Updating another important issue, as you may know, a Federal District Court in Manhattan has ruled in favor of the government regarding the constitutionality of the $10,000 cap, under the new federal tax law, when it comes to deducting state and local taxes, including real estate taxes. This is a trial court, and the decision may be appealed to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and perhaps beyond, but I cannot say that the ruling surprised me. As the decision said, Congress has broad taxing powers, and this is not an unconstitutional exercise of that power. Remember, that provision could mean and extra $700 million dollars in revenue for the Federal Government. Stay tuned, but once again, don’t get your hopes up too high, if this cap means you have to pay more in federal taxes.

On a final subject, I heard a funny radio commercial recently. It was for an auto collision shop. It went something like this — when might you need a collision shop? How about when your child comes home with the family car and shows you the meaning of "dent" in the word student? It made me wonder. In today’s world, if children can drive the family car, are they expected to pay all, or at least some, of their insurance costs, and for the gas that they use? I know that we were expected to do that when I was growing up. As parents said, “you need to have some skin in the game.”

John Ninfo is a retired bankruptcy judge and the founder of the National CARE Financial Literacy Program. Find his previous weekly columns at http://www.mpnnow.com/search?text=Ninfo or at http://www.monroecopost.com/search?text=Ninfo.