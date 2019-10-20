Canandaigua City residents who live in Ward 3 have no better champion than Karen White. She is accessible, listens with interest to constituent concerns, helps residents get information from city government and works to resolve neighborhood issues.

Karen has distinguished herself as an elected representative who is always concerned about how decisions made by city officials will impact her constituents. She is fiscally prudent. She often challenges city staff and City Council to consider the impact of new services, programs and staffing on local taxes.

Karen also has a record of proposing and supporting initiatives that keep our parks and neighborhoods clean, protect the quality of Canandaigua Lake, and help people live more healthful lives.

Please cast a vote on Nov. 5 to re-elect Karen White as the city of Canandaigua’s Ward 3 representative.

Maria Bucci

Canandaigua