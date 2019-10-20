Mayor Ellen Polimeni has dedicated her life to public service, devoting her efforts to education and government.

As a charter member of the board of directors of the Partnership for Ontario County, Mayor Polimeni has supported the Partnership programs for over 20 years, including Youth Court and the Substance Abuse Coalition. These programs encourage young people to make good decisions and grow to be responsible adults.

Ellen’s approach to leadership is based on the belief and faith that even one life lived in dedicated service to others has the potential to positively impact the lives of many, in turn, benefiting the community as a whole.

Philip Povero

Canandaigua