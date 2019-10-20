The Democratic contender for the 27th Congressional seat will rally in Victor this week for 2019 candidates

Nate McMurray, Democrat running for the 27th Congressional seat, kicks off campaign rallies this coming week in support of 2019 candidates.

McMurray will hold a rally in Victor on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The rally for Democrats and supporters will take place at Gypsum Mills Clubhouse, 6392 Plaster Mill Road.

“As we get closer to Election Day, I am excited to travel across Western New York and get folks excited for the great candidates running,” stated McMurray. “Even though pundits view this as a ‘down year’, there are a lot of important races that will impact our communities and everyone should get out and vote. As we wait for the Special Election to be called, I'm thrilled to be out on the campaign trail supporting my fellow candidates, many of whom worked tirelessly on my campaign last year."

The 27th Congressional seat is vacant following the resignation Oct. 1 of Rep. Chris Collins. The Erie County Republican initially denied charges involving insider trading, then pleaded guilty the day before his resignation. Collins faces more than four years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to call a special election to fill the remainder of the term that ends Dec. 31, 2020. A number of Republicans have expressed interest in running. For the Democrats, McMurray, whom Collins narrowly defeated in 2018, has already committed to a rematch.

The 27th district covers the western portion of the state that includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties and areas of Erie, Monroe, Niagara and Ontario counties.