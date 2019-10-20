Friends of Wood Library elects officers

The Friends of Wood Library elected three Canandaigua residents as officers for 2020: Julie Macko as president, Peter Blackwood as vice president and treasurer, and Fern Bomwell as secretary.

Immediate Past President Julie Cummins, of Canandaigua, was recognized during the meeting for her contributions to the organization. Friends learned about the Canandaigua Farmers Market and sampled local farm products.

The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Call 585-394-1381 or visit woodlibrary.org for information.

Ontario Arc employee receives Joslin Award

New York State Industries for the Disabled Inc. recognized John Bifarella, a person supported by Ontario Arc, as a 2019 Joslin Outstanding Performer through its 16th annual people-centered awards program.

Bifarella has worked for Spot On Cleaning Co. for 40 years. The Ontario Arc division provides employment opportunities for people of all abilities. It maintains over 20 contract sites and provides commercial cleaning services to high-traffic, secure, public buildings throughout Ontario County.

The Joslin Awards program celebrates excellence in Preferred Source employment by New Yorkers with disabilities. All Outstanding Performers receive a certificate of achievement and cash award, and are featured in an annual yearbook.

Wayne-Finger Lakes student receives state award

Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES student Robert Quinn Jr. received the 2019 Outstanding NYACCE Student of the Year Award from the New York Association for Continuing and Community Education.

Quinn experienced a grand mal seizure at age 1 that affected his speech, ability to make eye contact and recognition of those closest to him. He studied in specialized adaptive programs, earned an individual education diploma and enrolled in the adult basic education class at Happiness House in Canandaigua.

He started the National External Diploma program, ultimately receiving a state high school diploma. Quinn obtained his driver’s permit, and is seeking employment and independent living arrangements.

He was nominated for the award by high school equivalency and literacy instructor Mary Beth George and Gregory Maine, W-FL BOCES principal of special programs.