The South Farmington Friends Cemetery Foundation will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at Mertensia Park Lodge, 1438 Mertensia Road, Farmington.

Foundation members will serve pancakes, sausage and home fries, along with coffee and juice.

Proceeds will help renovate the South Farmington Chapel on the grounds of the cemetery, one of the oldest buildings in Farmington, that was damaged during the tornado in 2015.

Tickets cost $8 for adults, $5 for ages 3-10, and free for ages 2 and younger. Visit facebook.com/SouthFarmingtonCemetery for information.