Cordancia Chamber Orchestra will celebrate its 10th season with “Something Olde,” favorite works from the ensemble’s first decade of concerts, on Nov. 9-10 in Rochester.
The concert includes a reprise of Darius Milhaud’s “La Creation du Monde” with dancers from BIODANCE, David Liptak’s “The Sleepers,” “Dreams” by George Antheil and H.C. Lumbye’s “Champagne.” Artists will attend a post-performance reception on Nov. 9.
The first performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., then 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave.
Tickets start at $20. Visit cordancia.org/tickets for information.
