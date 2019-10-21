The College at Brockport Department of Dance will present “DANCE/Hartwell” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7-9 at the Hartwell Dance Theater in Hartwell Hall.

Artistic director and faculty member Janet Schroeder curated a program by up-and-coming choreographers within the undergraduate and graduate programs.

“DANCE/Hartwell” features “Introducing,” a tap dance for nine by graduate student Frankie Soldevere in which the dancers play with unison and counterpoint in spatially exciting ways. “In-between Spaces” by Danish exchange student Nanna Ringbo is a trio that explores a series of gestures in tight places and expansive terrain. Also on the program is “La coeur de fleurine” by Carrie McVay, in which a solo ballerina performs inventive movements that bring a rich expressiveness to the ballet vocabulary.

“DANCE/Hartwell” also will spotlight dances by Emily Conn, Holly Diehl, Mary Fish, Georden Emily Gesford, Natalie Halady, Lucy Mundshau, Sophie Nash, Jocelyn Schimpf and Rachel Steinkamp.

A limited number of $5 tickets will be available for a community preview at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Tickets cost $17/general; $12/seniors, alumni, faculty and staff; and $9/students, and are available at (585) 395-2787, fineartstix.brockport.edu or the Tower Fine Arts Center Box Office, 180 Holley St., Brockport.