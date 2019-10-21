The Kiwanis Club of Greece chartered and sponsored the first K-Kids in the history of the Greece Central School District.

K-Kids is an international student-led organization that provides members ages 6-12 with opportunities to perform service, build character and develop leadership.

With more than 36,000 members, K-Kids is the largest service organization for elementary school students. It was chartered in 2000 and there are over 1,200 clubs worldwide.

K-Kids develop social and emotional skills, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making. Volunteer opportunities are available.

Call (706) 331-1022, email heather35976@gmail.com or visit kiwaniskids.org/en/Kiwanis_Kids/Discover for information.