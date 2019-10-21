The wells will be connected into the existing system and help increase energy production at the on-site landfill gas to energy facility operated by Aria Energy

Over the past two weeks 16 new vertical gas wells were drilled at the Ontario County landfill. Landfill manager Casella Waste Systems Inc. reported the wells are on the east slope of the landfill along County Route 5 in the town of Seneca. The new wells “will be connected into the existing system and help to increase energy production at the on-site landfill gas to energy facility operated by Aria Energy,” according to Casella. The gas wells are also meant to manage odor and emissions.