The 2019-20 “Spotlight on Faculty” concert series will kick off with “Trios Old & New” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

The program includes two short works by David Hochstein. Other concerts in the series feature the Vertex Saxophone Quartet; music of Schubert and Kreisler; works by Bolling, Shostakovich, Part and Schnittke; and a “Celebration of the Piano.”

Hochstein faculty work together to create their own program. The opening concert features Margaret Quakenbush on clarinet, cello instructor Kathleen Murphy Kemp and piano instructor Doleen Hood performing music by Hochstein, Louise Farrenc and Rick Sowash.

Admission is $10 at the door, with a $20 family maximum.