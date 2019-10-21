The fourth annual Finger Lakes Cider Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at WortHog Cidery, 2770 state Route 14, Penn Yan.

The event will celebrate all things apple with cider, mead and wine tastings, as well as local food and craft vendors. WortHog creates 10 varieties of hard cider. Nonalcoholic options will be available.

The cidery is on the CK Cellars campus, which includes Torrey Ridge Winery, Earle Estates Meadery and Rooster Hill Vineyards. Visit worthogcidery.com for information.