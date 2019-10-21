WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in November.

WXXI-TV will air “Xavier Riddle on the Secret Museum” at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays starting Nov. 11, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17, and “America’s Test Kitchen 20th Anniversary Special” at 8 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Classical 91.5 will broadcast “Backstage Pass with The Felix Ensemble” at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15. AM 1370 will present “Turkey Confidential 2019” from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Visit interactive.wxxi.org for information.