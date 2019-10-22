Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Buffalo State student Jamie Hargreaves, of Rochester, recently participated in a collaborative training with D’Youville College’s dietetics program and community nutrition partners on healthy eating. Students learned lesson plan development and implementation.

Bianca Mancuso and Linda Nguyen, of Rochester, enrolled at SUNY Delhi for the fall 2019 semester.

Nicholas Spinosa, of Rochester, received a 2019-20 Western New York Prosperity Fellowship. Spinosa majors in economics and mathematics at Canisius College in Buffalo.