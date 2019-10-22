Ten Finger Lakes Community College students recently were inducted into the Alpha Beta Gamma honor society for business majors.

The keynote speaker was Lauren Burns, a certified public accountant and vice president of business development for TalentBridge, a recruiting and staffing company in Rochester.

To be eligible for membership, students must enroll in a business curriculum in a two-year accredited program, complete at least 12 credit hours toward a degree, and earn a minimum 3.0 GPA overall and in business courses.

Established at FLCC in 1971, Alpha Beta Gamma recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students in business programs. It provides leadership opportunities and forums for the exchange of ideas.

FLCC’s new members of Alpha Beta Gamma, by county and town, are as follows:

Cattaraugus County

Ellicottville: Stacey Santee (accounting).

Ontario County

Clifton Springs: Jordan Lunser (business administration).

Farmington: Emily Shimp (business administration).

Geneva: Jami Baran (accounting) and Dawn Gotwalt (accounting).

Victor: Joseph Allocco (business administration) and Michelle Hattori (accounting).

Wayne County

Lyons: Hunter Schleede (accounting).

Yates County

Penn Yan: Joelle Jensen (accounting).

No address: Mark Toker.