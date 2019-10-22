Henderson Ford delivered thousands of donated books to Rochester City School District, School No. 50, Helen Barrett Montgomery.

A total of 4,308 books have been counted so far — the highest collection number over the nine years of the annual book drive.

The dealership had the opportunity to meet with parents and see families select books to take home during Helen Barrett Montgomery’s open house Oct. 10.

Henderson Ford and business partners have been collecting from the community since July. Business partners included Neubert Financial Services Inc., Steinmiller Insurance, The UPS Store in Webster’s Baytowne, Webster Chamber Health Insurance Service, Edge Advertising Group, A Different Point of View and Omero’s Custom Ltd.