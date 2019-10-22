I write in support of the re-election of Ellen Polimeni as mayor of Canandaigua.

In December, 2017, I emailed Mayor Polimeni to express my frustration with Canandaigua's economically harmful telecom duopoly: (1) Frontier Communications, which still offers only very low internet bandwidth, and (2) Charter Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable), which was often raising the effective price of essential services ("No contracts!").

Although we did not know her, Mayor Polimeni came to our home the next morning. She informed us that, years earlier, Ontario County had confronted its bandwidth shortage by implementing an Axcess Ontario fiber ring — a fiber-optic digital backbone. That infrastructure had just been sold to an upstate New York telecommunications company called Empire Access, which planned to offer vastly improved internet service via direct fiber links to local homes and businesses like ours. Today we have that service, which measures 100-times faster than our Frontier service was, and five-times faster than Time Warner's fastest offering. Our monthly telecom expenditures have decreased, and an annual contract protects us from frequent price changes. Competition makes a difference!

Mayor Polimeni's commitment to a modern, growing and adaptable local infrastructure is a matter of record. She has worked to preserve open competition, never trading away municipal concessions to any telecom. It's a conservative policy that works.

Please vote for Ellen, but always, always vote. Bigger voter turnouts yield officials who are more responsive to the public.

Steven Newcomb

Canandaigua