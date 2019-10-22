I am writing to express my support for Ruth Cahn, a candidate for the West Bloomfield Town Board.

Ruth is a hardworking, innovative person who has made a serious effort to talk and listen to every voter in West Bloomfield. Communication between citizens and elected officials is imperative in a democratic government. In a small, rural community, it is not an easy task, but one that Ruth commits to with energy and enthusiasm.

With your support, she will be an accessible town board member who will bring a new perspective while appreciating our special rural heritage. I encourage every voter to participate by voting on Nov. 5.

Susan Boardman

West Bloomfield