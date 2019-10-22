The sixth annual Trevor’s Toes and Tushies is running through Nov. 8 to collect packages of new socks and underwear for local children in need.

This year’s recipients are Crisis Nursery of Greater Rochester, Roberto Clemente School No. 8 and Nathaniel Hawthorne School No. 25. In the past five years, this annual drive has collected over 26,000 pairs of socks and underwear.

Donation boxes are located at The Purple Door Soul Source, 3259 S. Winton Road, Rochester; Bright Start Pediatric Services, 149 N. Main St., Fairport; Maven Brow Studio, 610 N. Greece Road, Rochester; and Glenna’s CBD Best Oil on Monroe Avenue, in Webster and at Eastview Mall.

Trevor’s Toes and Tushies is a nonprofit organized in memory of Penfield resident Trevor George, who died at 6 years old of sudden unexplained death in childhood.

Visit trevorstoesandtushies.org for information.