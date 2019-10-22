Gloria Ulterino will present “Restoring Women to the Diaconate: Is Now the Time?” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, 150 French Road, Rochester.

Ulterino is former head of the diocesan Office of Women, founder of Women of the Well, author of two books on women in scripture and tradition, and a preacher.

Don’t Throw in the Towel also will present “Building Up Our Church” on Jan. 25, 2020.

Admission is free; donations are accepted. Call (585) 978-1510 or email dontthrowinthetowel@gmail.com for information.